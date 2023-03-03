Family and friends pay tribute to Gary Richards at his funeral in Wellington

The funeral of Gary Richards at All Saints Parish Church in Wellington, Telford..

There was standing room only at All saints Church in Wellington as hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the 57-year-old who died on January 24, barely 12 months after he and his crewmates finished their 3,000-mile Atlantic Row.

The Rev Laura Lenander said that Gary's death at such an age "reminded us that it's only a heartbeat between now and eternity for each of us." She asked the congregation to take Gary's life as an inspiration to live life to the full.

Gary a bricklayer by trade who grew up in Wellington and built his own house in Ironbridge, was described as someone who liked to push the boundaries and play as hard as he worked during his life. But he was also caring, fiercely loyal and someone who loved sport, hard work, and his family.

Danielle Richards, on behalf of Mr Richards' nieces and nephews, said they had holidays that she will remember forever.

"We are very grateful to have lots of memories, including of his long hair which went from brown to grey and was getting knottier," she said. "I am so proud to be able to call him our uncle."

The Rev Laura Lenander lead the celebration if his life by describing Gary as a strong character who started to flourish at a young age. He was fit, strong, and competitive, representing the county at athletics, an playing rugby, football, squash and motorcross.

An intelligent pupil, he chose a physical job, joining the family business as a bricklayer and playing football at the weekends. In his 20s he built his own house in Ironbridge.

In his social life he was "well known in many establishments" and played hard. He cared for his mum during the last stages of her life, and in the last 12 months of his own life stayed strong and funny. He spent one last Christmas at home and saw Stuart get married before succumbing to cancer.

Ian Mottershaw spoke on behalf of Stuart said: "He had physical strength even in the darkest of times. He was one in a million and brought laughter into everyone's life. Life is going to be far more difficult without him. We should make the most of every day."

Remembering the young Gaz, friend Dave Farthing remembered an incident where Gary climbed into the seat of a canoe on the roof of a car as it drove along, appearing to be riding on the top of a roadside hedge.

"He put the fullest life into 57 years and made the very best of life," he said.

Fellow Wrekin Rower Stuart Shepherd says Gary saved his life in a rowing accident, plucking him from close to dangerous rocks.

"He was a man of courage, strength and honour. He was a true giant of a man who has been taken from us far too soon and we will all miss him."

Gary's friend, only described as Moje described finding out about Gary's cancer as "utterly shattering".

"He was always thinking of those closest to him, being with you in the bad times and making the good times better," he said.

He said Gary, who was loyal to the core, would want people to raise a glass to him occasionally but to "be bold, courageous and get on with life to the max."