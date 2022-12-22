Telford company smashes past the £100,000 mark in charity fundraising

From left Pete Taylor, Andy Lewis and Ed Vigars

Midlands recruiter Encore Personnel, based in Wellington, is ending the year on a high by celebrating a £7,000 fundraising total for their 2022 chosen charities, bringing its running all time total to £117,000.

In January of this year, Encore located in Wellington, chose to support Blind Veterans UK and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) during 2022.

The £7,000 total was made through numerous group events including its highlight a charity golf tournament at the Wrekin Golf Club.

Encore employs more than 200 staff and has 11 branches across the UK, was recently acquired by Gi Group Holding.

The day consisted of an 18-hole tournament with each player paying £20 to enter for the chance to battle it out for the trophy and a variety of great raffle prices, all in the name of charity.

For the past nine years Encore and its staff have emphasised the importance of supporting an array of worthy causes and organisations, close to the hearts of the whole team, and have now donated a grand total of £117,000 since 2013.

Cindy Gunn the HR director at Encore Personnel, said: “We believe it is vital we give back to worthy causes, ensuring we do our part to support their impressive work.

"Despite the challenging year the economy has faced, our dedicated team have managed to smash donation targets and are always coming up with ideas, big and small, about how to raise more cash.

“Everyone has faced economic challenges this year as we have all navigated the cost-of-living crisis, but the Encore team didn’t let that dampen their charitable spirits.”

Cindy added: “A lot of preparation goes into our charity events; we rely on support from the entire Encore team and 2022 was no exception. I have been so pleased to see the enthusiasm and hard work of the team as they continue to achieve life-changing figures.”