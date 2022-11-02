Wellington residents making crafts and friends celebrate a year of community craft club

Brenda Bateman, front, with members of the crafting club

Wellington resident Brenda Bateman, 57, knew she had to step in when the pandemic forced the closure of the craft groups she'd come to rely on.

With a little help from Wellington Town Council and the community, Wellington Crafters was born.

One year on, the group is going from strength to strength, with doctors now recommending the group to people struggling with loneliness.

Brenda, a care home activity coordinator, knows all too well the benefits of being creative.

She said: "I can see how much it helps the residents at work and I think it's a good idea everyone has the chance to try something new, it keeps your brain active and gets you out of the house.

"People suffered through the pandemic, and some people didn't think they'd ever get out again.

"We don't just offer crafts, but a cup of tea, a piece of cake and somewhere for people to come and chat.

"Sometimes they just want to sit down and have a cup of tea."

The group have tried their hand at wreath-making, knitting, macramé, card-making and much more.

"There's nothing we won't try!" Brenda added: "Different people give us all sorts of different ideas and the more members we get the more ideas we have."

Community grants from the town council have covered the rent of their weekly home at the Creative Training Spaces next to the Gratitude Cafe on Duke Street.