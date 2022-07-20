Tributes paid to long serving member of fire service 'family' who died in June

Paul Pryce on the left with High Sheriff Roderick Swire. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Paul Pryce, who joined Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service in January 1977, suffered a serious eye injury just two years later when he was involved in an off-duty collision.

The collision left him unable to continue his career as an operational firefighter but he was not put off a career in serving the public. Mr Prye died in June and a service was held on July 15 allowing colleagues to celebrate his life, honour his memory and pay tribute to a man who committed his life to helping others.

Mr Pryce joined the service as a wholetime firefighter on Red Watch at Wellington Fire Station.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "From the beginning of his career with us his trainers described him as ‘a smart and polite man who carried out his duty well and was keen to learn’.

"Always willing to go the extra mile, Paul also undertook a Fire Prevention training course alongside his duties as a wholetime firefighter. Colleagues noted at this time that he was a hardworking man who showed great progress and set a good example for future firefighters to follow."

After the collision he went on to join fire control where he could help those in need as an operator.

Throughout the 1990s, Paul continued to thrive and was promoted to senior positions. He even earned himself a personal letter of thanks from the then Chief Fire Officer Kerr for his commitment and contribution to the success of the department.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “Paul was one of our longest serving members of staff having been with us for more than four decades and he will be incredibly missed throughout the Service.

“He was a hardworking and dedicated man who always played an important role in developing our Service. His positivity and willingness to support others was commendable and his loss will be keenly felt, particularly in his Fire Control Team.

“Paul was incredibly well respected and liked by everyone in the service he came into contact with and he will always be remembered fondly.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and the service will continue to support them.”

Mr Pryce received a High Sheriff Good Citizen Award for his contribution to the service in 2018.

He received the award from High Sheriff Rhoderick Swire at a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service awards ceremony at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury.

An active school governor, local and regional representative of the Fire Brigade Union, Mr Pryce also played an active part in his home village of Ford, near Shrewsbury.