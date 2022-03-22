Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle wheelie bin fire in Wellington

By Megan Howe

Firefighters tackled a bin fire in Telford which had spread to a household shed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hiatt Avenue, in Wellington, at about 9pm on Monday.

The wheelie bin fire had spread to a domestic shed.

Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, drag rakes and thermal imaging camera.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

