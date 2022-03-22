Firefighters tackle wheelie bin fire in Wellington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hiatt Avenue, in Wellington, at about 9pm on Monday.
The wheelie bin fire had spread to a domestic shed.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, drag rakes and thermal imaging camera.
Firefighters tackled a bin fire in Telford which had spread to a household shed.
