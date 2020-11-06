Crocus bulbs presentation

President-elect David Brown of Telford Centre Rotary Club has presented Laura Thorogood of the Young Carers Centre with a box of crocus corms to be planted in its planters at the Glebe Centre in Wellington and in planters on the Telford town centre roof, to which the centre has access for children with autism. The planting of the purple crocuses is in aid of Rotary International's Polio Plus campaign to eradicate the world of polio. The purple colour reflects the purple dye in which children who have been vaccinated have their finger dipped.