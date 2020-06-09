Man arrested on suspicion of arson after bin fire at Telford cafe

The blaze occurred at the back of Maddie's Cafe behind Market Street, Wellington on Sunday at around 5.40pm.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately creating the fire, and is in police custody.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident, where crews found three wheelie bins on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Danielle Logan on 101 ext 5936 quoting reference 477s 070620.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org