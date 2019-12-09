Wellington's Nerys named Young Chef of Year

Eight students from the academy took part in the local heat of Rotary’s National Young Chef competition. The brief was to plan a two-course meal for two people, costing under £15, which could be cooked and served within 90 minutes. The focus was on healthy food choices, practical skills and flavour.

Nerys, who is from Year 8, cooked a vegan Thai red curry followed by mulled poached pears. Robert Bird, one of the four judges, described the flavours as amazing and said there was a real flair in the way she had cooked the dishes.

Nerys now goes on to the district heats of the Rotary Young Chef Competition at Stafford College on February 12, where she will be required to cook a three course meal for two in two hours for less than £20.

Second place was awarded to Anthony Lenton from Year 10 who cooked a sausage and bean casserole, followed by chocolate fondant with cherry compote and crème fraiche. The judges said his fondant was very good.

Judges, organisers, and competitors in the Rotary Club of The Wrekin's Young Chef of the Year 2019 competition.

Third place went to Geniveve Obanye from Year 8 who cooked moist free-range tender chicken breast coated in a light paprika marinade with a side of rainbow seasonal vegetables, followed by a chocolate parfait. The judges said the flavours of the marinade were very good.

Abi Ringer from Year 10 was highly commented for her lemon grass chicken breast served with Basmati rice.

Grace Evans in Year 8 was highly commented for her zesty lemon and ginger cheesecake which was described as having a good balance of flavours and textures.

The four judges were Robert Bird, director of sales, Hospitality Industry Training; Michelle Parker, quality assurance specialist, Telford and Wrekin Council; Charles Dundas, head chef, Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford; and Alex Reed, operations manager, also from Hadley Park House Hotel.