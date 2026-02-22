Weston Park has teamed up with CultureKind Chinese Community in Telford to mark the important date.

The historic location has been hosting lantern workshops for youngsters throughout the week in the run up to the celebratory parade on Friday evening (February 20).

The lantern parade, led by a spectacular dragon, gave youngsters the chance to show off their creations and mark the Year of the Horse.

Vikki Duncan, Weston Park’s head of collections and engagement, said they were delighted to have teamed up with the CultureKind for the celebration.

She said: "CultureKind Chinese Community is a non-profit and volunteer led organisation based in Telford.

"Weston Park is just a stone's throw from this vibrant culture in our neighbourhood and one of the primary purposes of the Weston Park Foundation is to engage with a range of audiences in its role as an educational charity.

"The education is a shared experience, and we at Weston continue to learn so much through our relationship with CultureKind.

"This is the third year that we are 'galloping forward with joy' celebrating the Year of the Horse with our friends in the CultureKind Chinese Community."