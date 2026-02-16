Nursery expansion would be 'harmful' to green belt despite 'pressing need' for more provision, council rules

Country Kids Day Nursery on the outskirts of Bishop’s Wood had sought permission to expand, arguing there was a “clear and pressing need” for more childcare places in the area.

The application, submitted in December, said the nursery could accommodate around 50 children at any one time but had 100 registered users and a waiting list of roughly 80 families. Some parents, it claimed, were facing waits of up to two years.

To enable expansion, the owner proposed building a detached dormer bungalow elsewhere on the site, allowing the existing residential half of the property — where the owner currently lives — to be converted into additional nursery space.

The application stated: "There is a clear and pressing need for additional children’s day nursery provision in Bishops Wood and the surrounding area.

Country Kids Day Nursery on the outskirts of Bishop’s Wood had sought permission to expand, arguing there was a “clear and pressing need” for more childcare places in the area. Photo: Google

"The current waiting list of approximately 80 children, alongside a two-year delay for new admissions, represents a substantial unmet need that cannot be accommodated within the existing building."

According to the application, the expansion would also allow for the employment of four additional full-time members of staff.

But Shropshire Council has refused the scheme, citing the nursery’s isolated location and the impact of a new home in the green belt.

In its decision notice, the authority said that while “great weight is given to the need to expand early years provision”, the applicant had not provided enough evidence to show the site was appropriate for such growth.

It added: “The proposed development of a new dwelling in the green belt is inappropriate and therefore harmful, and the harm is not outweighed by other considerations.”

The council also raised concerns about sustainability, access and highways safety, concluding that the adverse impacts “significantly and demonstrably outweigh” any benefits.

The full application and decision notice is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04814/FUL

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk