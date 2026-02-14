The two-vehicle collision between the van and a car happened near Burlington Farm, Burlington at around 6.05pm yesterday (February 13).

Firefighters cut the van’s windshield off and helped the driver out of the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 6.05pm on Friday, February 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal involving two vehicles.

“Fire crews used a reciprocating saw, stabilisation equipment, a Tifor [winch] and small gear.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central, as well as an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Meanwhile, as emergency services were dealing with the crash, a motorist got stuck in flood water nearby on the same stretch of road.

The woman was rescued from her vehicle by firefighters after finding herself stranded at about 6.35pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Fire crews attended a vehicle stranded in flood water. One female was assisted from the vehicle.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.