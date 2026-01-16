Nine dead dogs found at unlicensed boarding kennels near Shifnal after police attend animal welfare check

Surviving dogs and cats have been removed from Hatton Boarding Kennels between Shifnal and Albrighton.

West Mercia Police officers were first called to the site off the A464 on Wednesday (January 14) after welfare concerns were raised for animals at the address.

A number of dogs were removed from the site by a dog warden and a local animal rescue charity, it is understood. Police say the animal welfare charity the RSPCA was then informed while enquiries were made "to establish if any criminal offences have taken place".