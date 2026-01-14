'A logical extension to Shifnal': Plans for 69 new homes next to M54 submitted
Plans to build 69 new homes on land next to the M54 in Shifnal have been submitted to the local authority for consideration.
By Megan Jones
Shropshire Homes Ltd have submitted its plans to build 69 homes off Newport Road, next to the M54 embankment, in Shifnal.
The plans follow a public consultation event was held in September last year after the plans were first revealed to the public by the developer.
The scheme would be made up of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with ten being made available for social, affordable or intermediate rent.