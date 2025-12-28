Neighbours rally against plans for 16-home development near Shifnal

An outline planning application to build 16 new homes on greenfield land to the northwest of Sheriffhales, near Shifnal, was submitted to Shropshire Council earlier this month.

The proposal seeks consent for the demolition of a house in the village to make way for access to the new development, which would comprise two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.

Despite the applicant receiving pre-application advice from the council that the land was "not in a sustainable location" and the development was "unacceptably large", the developer hopes Shropshire Council's housing deficit will sway planners.

The local authority is currently unable to demonstrate that it has enough land earmarked for new homes, leaving the door open for developers to submit new ideas to help fill the void.

The team behind the Sheriffhales scheme argue that the site is a sustainable location for new homes, and benefits from "several local amenities" including a primary school, park and church, and has "good connections" to the larger settlements of Telford and Newport.