Shifnal man, 35, who handled £5,000 of stolen equipment belonging to West Midlands construction firm ordered to do unpaid work
A man who handled more than £5,000 of stolen construction machinery has been ordered to do unpaid work.
David Hill, aged 35, had a Whacker Neuson reversible plate compactor - used for compacting asphalt or soil - and a Leica Rugby 620 laser measuring tool in Shrewsbury on September 1, 2023.
