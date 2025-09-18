Shifnal Town Council looking for contractor to design and build new play area

The existing site in Wheatfield Drive, targeted at teenagers, has been earmarked. Meanwhile, the current toddler play area will be refurbished, as wlil Jubilee Park in Dyas Close and the play area in Curriers Lane.

Shifnal Town Council want a new teenage play area built off Wheatfield Drive. Picture: Google

A budget of around £320,000 has been set aside for the project, with the tender going out on September 29. Any interested party will have to submit their tender by December 5, with the public being chosen to vote for the top four designs in January.

The following month, the council will choose the top two with the contract being awarded on February 20. Work will then start in March.

Between March 17 and April 10, Shifnal Town Council held a public consultation on the first phase of the refurbishment/improvement work, as well as obtaining views on the proposed new teenage play area.

A total of 89 full and partial responses were received. Regarding the new play area, most people wanted climbing facilites, with a free running Parkour facility also being mentioned.

The council’s Estates Committee has recommended that two new pathways linking the teenage shelter area to the existing multi-use games area and the proposed new area should be incorporated, acting as a walking loop.

“The playground equipment should include the following criteria/activities:

swinging, climbing, sliding, imagination play and sensory play,” reads the report.

“Each playground should have a “centrepiece” item situated inside the play area boundary.

“The successful tenderer will need to show the inclusive play value of their design. A fully inclusive playground promotes the social model of disability.”

Full council will consider the report today (Thursday).