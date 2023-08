Haughton Road in Shifnal. Photo: Google

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to Haughton Road in Shifnal at 10.30am.

On arrival they found a fire that first involved a wooden outbuilding and then spread to guttering and the adjacent house.

Crews used a ladder and hose reel to tackle the fire, and sent a 'stop message' to fire control indicating that it was in hand by 11.45am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.