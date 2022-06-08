Shropshire woman set for gruelling highlands challenge for mental health charity

Zoe Turner from Shifnal will be doing a charity walk for Mental Health UK later this year.

Zoe Turner, aged 49, has signed up to take part in the Scottish Highlands Challenge, which takes place from September 11 to September 17.

This will see Zoe trekking in the mountains and glens of some of the most challenging sections of the Rob Roy Way, including the summit of one of Scotland's highest mountains, Ben Lawers, which stands 1,214 metres above sea level.

She hopes to raise a minimum of £2,250 for the charity and this will attract £500 in match funding from Lloyds Banking Group, which has met the costs of the challenge.

Zoe, from Shifnal, said: "We will be accompanied by fully-qualified walking leaders who will help us complete the challenge.

"I like walking and have just finished the London Landmarks Half-Marathon in April.

"This will be different because of the altitude involved and steep climbs with a rucksack to carry.

"I am looking forward to taking part and seeing the beautiful scenery but also hoping that the weather will be good."

The challenge will see Zoe settling in at a hostel in Pitlochry before trekking to Kinloch Rannoch and on day three getting her first real taste of the mountains and one of Scotland's most famous and iconic mountains, Schiehallion, which stands 1,083 metres above sea level.

Then she will walk the Rob Roy Way from Loch Tay to Loch Frenchie before taking a remote and wild walk along Glen Lyon Munro's circular route around four major mountains.

The final day will see her tackling the Ben Lawers Summit.

Zoe travelled from Stafford Railway Station to Leeds to meet organisers and team mates today and donned a Beefeater costume for the occasion.

Loaned free from Bizarre Balloons in Stafford, she wore the costume to highlight her fundraising campaign and help mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

She said: "The challenge involves five days of trekking for seven to ten hours so it will not be an easy stroll."