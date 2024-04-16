Shropshire Star
Police issue update on three arrested after bust uncovered £361,000 cannabis farm

Three men accused of producing cannabis after more than 500 plants were uncovered in a police raid have been bailed.

By Nick Humphreys
579 cannabis plants were found during a raid on Thursday

Edvinas Tupolpvskij, 22, of no fixed abode, Andrius Parnarauskas, 39, of no fixed abode and Shaun Wilson, 65, of Priorslee Road, Shifnal, appeared in court after the police bust in Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal last Thursday, April 11.

The trio entered no pleas at Kidderminster Magistrates Court and were granted bail on the conditions that they surrendered their passports and regularly report to their local police station.

