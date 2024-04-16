Police issue update on three arrested after bust uncovered £361,000 cannabis farm

Edvinas Tupolpvskij, 22, of no fixed abode, Andrius Parnarauskas, 39, of no fixed abode and Shaun Wilson, 65, of Priorslee Road, Shifnal, appeared in court after the police bust in Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal last Thursday, April 11.

The trio entered no pleas at Kidderminster Magistrates Court and were granted bail on the conditions that they surrendered their passports and regularly report to their local police station.