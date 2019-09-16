Man seriously injured in A41 crash

The crash happened shortly before 2.06pm today on the A41 at Tong near Shifnal.

The driver of the estate car was treated at the scene for what the ambulance service described as "serious injuries" before he was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by air ambulance.

The fire service, police and ambulance service all attended and the road was still closed at 4pm.

Officers currently dealing with an RTC on the A41. Road currently closed at Tong down to the pickmere island A5 please avoid the area — Shifnal & Albrighton (@ShifnalCops) September 16, 2019

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.06pm by the police to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the A41 in Tong, Shifnal.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter from Cosford with a MERIT doctor on board attended the scene.

"The car driver, a man, suffered serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

The fire service had sent three crews to the scene, from Albrighton, Telford and Wellington.

They had to use cutting equipment to help rescue the injured man.