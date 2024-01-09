Barn conversion plans resubmitted

Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans for an agricultural building to be converted into homes at Jardwood Farm on Kynnersley Drive in Lilleshall in 2021.

Applicant Nathan Mahn of Beaumaris Properties Ltd has now submitted a further planning application which he says ‘seeks to improve the scheme’ and provide further information.

The plan remains for four homes but includes an amended ‘more desirable’ flood plan and altered elevation, to ‘provide a more in keeping and sympathetic appearance’.

The approved design included a communal car park which the applicant says is ‘out of character with barn conversions’ and did not provide sufficient turning space within the parking area.

The new planning proposal includes private garden spaces and allocated parking for each property.

“The proposed revisions to the landscaping will provide a substantial improvement over and above the previously approved site plan, providing designated private amenity space and parking and also resulting in the removal of the log cabin,” said the application’s design and access statement.

“The previously approved communal parking area away from the barns is out of character for barn conversion schemes and the proposed landscaping changes are more in keeping with the rural vernacular.”

Beaumaris Properties Ltd say that the updated plans are also provide a ‘more pleasing and sympathetic visual appearance’, while externally remaining in line with the current configuration where possible.

“The original planning approval permitted the provision of timber detailing to a number of the windows, however, the applicant wishes to remove these in order to provide a more pleasing and sympathetic visual appearance and a more in appropriate aesthetic,” the design and access statement continues.

“Internally the applicant wishes to provide four high quality and desirable homes, as such the internal layouts have been altered slightly to allow for a better overall configuration. These alterations do not have any impact to the external appearance of the barns.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0021. Comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on January 29.