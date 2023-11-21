Councillor to give talk on impact of local plan proposals

Newport and District Civic Society will be welcoming Councillor Andrew Eade, who represents Church Aston and Lilleshall, to give the talk.

The local plan, which is currently out for consultation, sets out areas of Telford & Wrekin where houses could be built or business developments created.

Areas of Newport are included in the plan and the consultation ends on January 12.

A spokesman for the civic society said: "Councillor Andrew Eade has kindly agreed to highlight some of the major areas of concern within the draft proposals both for businesses operating within Newport and its rural hinterland plus the proposed growth of housing numbers together with some wider concerns on a Local Plan which will run through to 2040 and will affect many areas of life for all who work or live in the borough."

The talk takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 28, at the pavilion at Newport Cricket Club, in Audley Avenue.

The bar will be open for the event and car parking is available by the pavilion.

Annual membership of Newport and District Civic Society costs £12 per individual, and £20 per couple.

Membership can be taken up at the meeting on November 28.

Entry for members on the night is free, and £4 for non-members.