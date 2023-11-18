Imogen Kelly, the young owner of Immi's Cakes & Bakes in Newport, is celebrating this week after bagging the highest rating for food hygiene.

The passionate baker had her "dreams come true" earlier this year when she opened her first store on St Mary's Street in the town centre.

After opening, Imogen enjoyed two sell-out weekends, before damage to her shop forced her to close for just over a week while work took place.

Now, the young entrepreneur says she is "over the moon" after food hygiene inspectors gave the store the highest possible rating.

Posting on Facebook on Friday she wrote: "Today we received 5 stars at the shop. I’m over the moon! There’s so much work that goes behind the scenes to achieve this, it’s not just a clean kitchen!

"It’s understanding the importance of allergens, food safety, waste management and much more! My inspector was also so helpful, knowledgeable and approachable which really helped!"

She went on to thank her customers for their continued support.