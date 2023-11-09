Newport photographers capture stunning sights in mono

The group have enjoyed an eclectic mixture of workshops, visiting speakers and competitions.

Events included a hands-on workshop on the subject of 'Getting to know your camera' which was followed by a talk from Paul Shires on the Natural England wildlife sites in Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Rocks by Gareth Griffiths

The first competition of the season was The Chair’s Challenge and was judged by chairman Mike Warrender.

His chosen subject was Fine Art Mono.

There were 71 entries and the competition was judged in two categories – Advanced and Intermediate photographers.

In the Advanced section, first place went to Norman O’Neill with Three Posts.

Three Posts by Norman O'Neill

The top six was made up of Phil Green (New Brighton Walkway), Peter Humphrys (St Marys Shell), Phil Green (St Annes Pier), Peter Humphrys (Gare to Nowhere) and Janet Richardson (Acacia Tree).

A Walk on the beach by Chris Farmer

Dunes by Shaun Dixon

Magnolia Dream by Alastair Taylor

In the intermediate section, the winner was Gareth Griffiths (Rocks), with Alastair Taylor (Magnolia Dream) second.

The top six was made up of Shaun Dixon (Dunes), Harry Cheadle (The Mill at Lower Slaughter), Elizabeth Toon (Lisbon Oriente) and Chris Farmer (A Walk on the Beach).

New Brighton Walkway by Philip Green

St Marys Shell by Peter Humphrys

The Mill at Lower Slaughter by Harry Cheadle

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at newportphotoclub.com