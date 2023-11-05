Emergency services including air ambulance called to two-car crash on A41 near Newport

West Mercia Police and crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A41 crossroads with Chester Road at Chetwynd, Newport at 2.15pm.

Two private saloon vehicles were involved in the crash and casualties were taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service. Air Ambulance was also at the scene.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used cutters/spreaders to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.