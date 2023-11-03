Shropshire farm plans to diversify with solar panels

Plans for Pickstock Manor Farm near Newport have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council which the applicant says will ‘increased strength and stability’ to their core business

Applicant G & J Belcher & Son says that the ‘ground mounted solar array’ will provide an electrical output of 30 kilowatt of electricity.

“The proposal is a farm diversification scheme,” say the applicant in their design and access statement.

“The business wishes to further improve the sustainability of the farm to ensure they are utilising available resources to provide renewable energy, together with gaining an additional farm income by reducing the reliance on imported electricity and for the future proofing of the business against future raises in electricity tariff.

“The generation of renewable electricity through the operation of the proposed solar scheme would benefit the applicant and help secure the future of the family farm.

“The chosen site is located in a poor area of the field and as such is suitable for such a development. The site will still be farmed as wild flower/pollinator/bird food mixes will be sown and sheep will graze the area at appropriate times of the year.”

Proposed plans submitted to the council show two rows of solar panels which will be fixed on metal frames.

The applicant says that Pickstock farm is suited well to hosting solar panels due to it being flat and free of any landscape features which could cause shadowing.

The site is screened by existing trees and hedge rows on the boundary of the farm.

Access to the farm is described as ‘excellent’ for construction or routine maintenance vehicles with the land being situated off a country lane adjacent to the A41 main road.

G & J Belcher & Son say that the solar panels will allow them to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase the ‘security and reliability’ of their electric supply.

The scheme will also create jobs with the construction, management and operational maintenance of the solar panels. The applicant expects it to take six weeks for the panels to be installed.

“British agriculture has been under significant pressure over many years,” adds the applicant.

“Farms without diversification projects or other external incomes are struggling to survive and indeed many thousands have left the industry.

“The solar development provides increased strength and stability to the core business. The company also provides a large amount of part-time and indirect employment which will be further enhanced and protected through this development.

“This solar array will further drive the business down this track to the benefit of us all as we strive to combat the negative effects of climate change. The solar array will produce renewable energy to counter CO2 emissions.

“The visual impacts are limited by the visual containment provided by existing hedges and existing buildings along the application site’s boundaries.

“The closest range visual impacts would be from the road which runs from the north of the site.

“The proposed development would make a significant contribution to meeting the region’s targets for reducing CO2 emissions and to increasing the supply of secure, renewable energy.”

The plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal on their website, application number: TWC/2023/0817.

Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on November 22.