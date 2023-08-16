Dr Nick Tindall, Newport League of Friends chair Mary Young, Lord Newport, Newport Mayor Ian Perry, centre manager Kerry Nolan and Karen Woodcock with other trustees and supporters

Clients, friends, volunteers and representatives from organisations gathered last week to celebrate the refurbishment of the garden at Newport Cottage Care Centre on the junction of Upper Bar and Granville Road.

The garden was dedicated to a former volunteer and chair of Newport League of Friends, Margaret Woodcock, who died in October last year.

Margaret Woodcock

Chair of the Newport Cottage Care Trust Dr Nick Tindall said Margaret dedicated much of her life to the centre, which has provided daycare for the elderly and those living with dementia at home for 30 years.

"Margaret was involved since the start, she dedicated a lot of her life to the place. She was always full of ideas of what we could do and of the future of the centre," Dr Tindall said.

"What means a lot to me, about the garden, is that this was partly her idea. It is lovely to think she's been a part of this, it's what she would have wanted."

Following a generous donation from the Newport League of Friends, the garden at the centre has been transformed for the centre's clients.

The refurbishment includes the installation of a safety surface and purchasing of new garden furniture. Two raised beds will allow for visitors to the centre to play a part in the development of the area.

Dr Tindall explained: "What we've done is create an outdoor space which is suitable for clients to use. A lot of older people have a history of enjoying gardening, and we want them to be a part of the garden and carry on enjoying that kind of outdoor activity.

"They will be a part of whatever the space becomes."

Dozens of visitors attend the not-for-profit centre each week for activities, meals, haircuts and baths, providing stimulation and socialisation, as well as vital respite for families and carers.

Last week, around 80 invited guests, including many of Margarets family, enjoyed an evening celebrating the refurbishment and remembering the dedicated volunteer.