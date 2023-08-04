Newport Photographic club members in the picture with stunning pictures

By Matthew Panter

Newport Photographic Club celebrated the “Best of the Year” with three competitions.

View of Big Ben by Maria Macklin
The competition involved best projected image of the year, best colour print of the year and monochrome print of the year.

The annual projected image competition was won by Jann Wassell with Beth.

The runner-up was Norman O’Neill with Large White.

The top six was Fran Hartshorne – Sunflower, Bob Colman – Blue Sky Thinking.

Bag and Boater

The annual colour print was won by Fran Hartshorne – Bag and Boater, runner-up Edward Kosinski – High Five, 3 Maria Macklin – View of Big Ben Through the Arch, 4 Norman O’Neill – Seed Heads and Persimmons, 5 Norman O’Neill – More Snow on the Way, 6 Phil Green – Down the Plughole.

The annual mono print was won by Norman O’Neill – Lichfield Cathedral, runner-up and third Bob Colman – Jaipur Sundial and Wake, 4 Maria Macklin – Canada Place Tunnel, 5 Phil Green – He’s Late, 6 Norman O’Neill – Hartland Quay.

Battle on the Final Bend by Howard Broadbent
Beth by Jann Wassell
Delicate Moon Jellyfish by Edward Kosinski
Down the plughole.Philip Green
High Five by Edward Kosinski
Large White by Norman O'Neill
Lion Cub playing with mother by Howard Broadbent
Lichfield Cathedral by Norman O'Neill
Norman O’Neill receives his Trophy as winner of the Chairman’s Challenge Competition
Highly commended were Howard Broadbent – TSR2 Undercarriage and Bob Colman – Spooky.

The final event of the season was the annual social and prize-giving which took place in Weston Hall.

The Vice Chairman, Alastair Taylor, Receives his award from the Chairman, Mike Warrender, for his Audio Visual entry in the Adelaide Photo Salon Exhibition.

The club is now taking a summer break and returns to Harper Adams on Tuesday, October 3 for the 2023/24 season.

Newport Photographic Club meets every Tuesday From October to July at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at www.newportphotoclub.com

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

