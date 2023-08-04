The competition involved best projected image of the year, best colour print of the year and monochrome print of the year.
The annual projected image competition was won by Jann Wassell with Beth.
The runner-up was Norman O’Neill with Large White.
The top six was Fran Hartshorne – Sunflower, Bob Colman – Blue Sky Thinking.
The annual colour print was won by Fran Hartshorne – Bag and Boater, runner-up Edward Kosinski – High Five, 3 Maria Macklin – View of Big Ben Through the Arch, 4 Norman O’Neill – Seed Heads and Persimmons, 5 Norman O’Neill – More Snow on the Way, 6 Phil Green – Down the Plughole.
The annual mono print was won by Norman O’Neill – Lichfield Cathedral, runner-up and third Bob Colman – Jaipur Sundial and Wake, 4 Maria Macklin – Canada Place Tunnel, 5 Phil Green – He’s Late, 6 Norman O’Neill – Hartland Quay.
Highly commended were Howard Broadbent – TSR2 Undercarriage and Bob Colman – Spooky.
The final event of the season was the annual social and prize-giving which took place in Weston Hall.
The club is now taking a summer break and returns to Harper Adams on Tuesday, October 3 for the 2023/24 season.
Newport Photographic Club meets every Tuesday From October to July at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at www.newportphotoclub.com