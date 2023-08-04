View of Big Ben by Maria Macklin

The competition involved best projected image of the year, best colour print of the year and monochrome print of the year.

The annual projected image competition was won by Jann Wassell with Beth.

The runner-up was Norman O’Neill with Large White.

The top six was Fran Hartshorne – Sunflower, Bob Colman – Blue Sky Thinking.

Bag and Boater

The annual colour print was won by Fran Hartshorne – Bag and Boater, runner-up Edward Kosinski – High Five, 3 Maria Macklin – View of Big Ben Through the Arch, 4 Norman O’Neill – Seed Heads and Persimmons, 5 Norman O’Neill – More Snow on the Way, 6 Phil Green – Down the Plughole.

The annual mono print was won by Norman O’Neill – Lichfield Cathedral, runner-up and third Bob Colman – Jaipur Sundial and Wake, 4 Maria Macklin – Canada Place Tunnel, 5 Phil Green – He’s Late, 6 Norman O’Neill – Hartland Quay.

Battle on the Final Bend by Howard Broadbent Beth by Jann Wassell Delicate Moon Jellyfish by Edward Kosinski Down the plughole.Philip Green High Five by Edward Kosinski Large White by Norman O'Neill Lion Cub playing with mother by Howard Broadbent Lichfield Cathedral by Norman O'Neill Norman O’Neill receives his Trophy as winner of the Chairman’s Challenge Competition

Highly commended were Howard Broadbent – TSR2 Undercarriage and Bob Colman – Spooky.

The final event of the season was the annual social and prize-giving which took place in Weston Hall.

The Vice Chairman, Alastair Taylor, Receives his award from the Chairman, Mike Warrender, for his Audio Visual entry in the Adelaide Photo Salon Exhibition.

The club is now taking a summer break and returns to Harper Adams on Tuesday, October 3 for the 2023/24 season.