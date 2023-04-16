Work under way to repair Shropshire canal beauty spot

Work has started on repairs to Newport canal, pictured here near Polly's Lock

Attempts to make safe the eroded banks of the Newport and Edgmond stretch of a disused canal began last week.

Contractors have been hard at work tackling the eroded banks and dangerous pegs along the canal from the Edgmond basin towards the A41 as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride investment in Newport.

As part of the work, new benches along the tow path will also be installed, as well as older ones replaced.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin said: "WM Longreach have managed to fit in carrying out the canal bank erosion works earlier than they planned so are on site this week, starting at the Edgmond end.

"They will also build up some of the low banks where the water flows over the path near the Edgmond end basin.

"We need to ensure that the water is kept at a height we think is appropriate as the outlet has had a bricks and material put in it on a few occasions to raise the water level, thus putting more pressure on the banks and causing erosion as water pours over it.

"The new benches should be completed in the coming days too, providing better provision for those that like to relax or take the weight off their feet along the length of the canal.

"Some of these are new locations whilst others are replacing older benches that have reached the end of their lives."