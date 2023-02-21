Council welcomes progress on plans to fix danger hotel

Drone shots of the former Royal Victoria Hotel. Picture: Newport Drone Man on Facebook

The saga over the former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, a Grade II listed building, saw Telford & Wrekin Council apply for a court order earlier this month requiring its owner, Roger Brock, to make the scaffolding around the site safe – as well as the building itself.

The concerns over the state of the building and scaffolding led to the council to put in an exclusion zone, closing the road and footpath outside the site on St Mary's Street, causing frustration for local businesses and residents.

Mr Brock, of Town Centre Properties, was given 14 days to carry out the work – a deadline which passed today.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed it has received a satisfactory plan for the scaffolding work, adding that its priority is ensuring the exclusion zone is removed.

A spokesman said: "The owner of The Royal Victoria Hotel has made progress, providing a safe scaffolding design and sought contractors.

"We have requested a firm completion deadline from the owner.

"We will confirm a deadline for completion of the work as soon as possible."

He added: "It is our top priority is to make the building safe and remove the exclusion zone as soon as possible.

"Whilst works continue to progress businesses on St Mary’s street remain open as usual, and we encourage residents and visitors to continue shopping locally and supporting them."

While there appears to be a resolution over the exclusion zone, the issue of what happens to the building in the long-term remains up in the air.

Mr Brock has said structural engineers have told him the property "should be dismantled".

He said he will be submitting plans to the council to demolish the building and rebuild in its place.

He said that the re-build would include 15 apartments, and be "designed in exactly the same style including the iconic pilasters and height".

However, because the building is currently listed it cannot be demolished, without permission.

Telford & Wrekin Council has also responded to the comments by saying it has "no intention to allow it to be de-listed and demolished".

In a statement Mr Brock said: "I have battled for years and done everything in my power to try and save the original structure.

"The building was riddled with asbestos and the piling that is now needed to make the original facade safe simply makes this restoration project unviable.

"I have worked closely with the architect to create a new build that is in keeping with the local landscape and replicates many features of the original building."

He added: "These plans provide us with the real belief that a realistic solution can be achieved. Once the scaffolding that is retaining the facade of the existing building shell is deemed safe and the road reopens we can then begin the process of the rebuild, subject to council approval."

But the spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We want to reassure the public that our intention is to protect the building and we have no intention to allow it to be de-listed and demolished, works will include replacing the scaffolding and removal of the chimney."

Local Telford & Wrekin Councillor, Peter Scott, has also said the focus should be on fixing the current safety concerns before anything else.

He said: "Mr Brock is talking about an application to re-build but he has also got the building up for sale, it cannot be both.

"At this point there is no application. He needs to do what was asked of him through the courts and get the building safe. Because one of the biggest problems is there are businesses on St Mary's Street that are beginning to suffer from this."