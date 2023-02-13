Notification Settings

Charity shop opens doors in Newport and asks for more volunteers

By Matthew Panter
Newport
Published:

Children’s charity Barnardo’s opened its doors on a new shop in Shropshire on Friday.

Volunteers at the opening of the new store

The charity's store at Baddley Court, High Street, Newport, will help to raise money for vulnerable children across the UK.

Barnardo’s is now keen to receive donations, including good-quality clothing, books, DVDs, toys, games, accessories and homeware.

The charity is also looking for local volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help the staff with sorting stock and serving customers.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, should call 07514 719449.

The Barnardo’s shop is open open Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

