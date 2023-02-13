Charity shop opens doors in Newport and asks for more volunteers

Volunteers at the opening of the new store

The charity's store at Baddley Court, High Street, Newport, will help to raise money for vulnerable children across the UK.

Barnardo’s is now keen to receive donations, including good-quality clothing, books, DVDs, toys, games, accessories and homeware.

The charity is also looking for local volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help the staff with sorting stock and serving customers.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, should call 07514 719449.