Person released from vehicle after it ends up in a Shropshire hedgerow

Firefighters responded to calls on Saturday evening.

Fire crews, police and ambulance were called to Shrewsbury Road, in Edgmond, near Newport at 7.27pm on Saturday to reports of persons trapped in a crash.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were scrambled from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved one vehicle which required removing from a hedgerow and making safe.

"One casualty was released from the vehicle by paramedics and was left in the care of the ambulance service."