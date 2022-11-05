One injured after car flips onto roof in Newport crash

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Chetwynd Aston, Newport, at around 9pm last night after the smash.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.09pm on Friday, November 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

"This incident involved a vehicle which collided with a stationery car and rolled over onto it's roof. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington."