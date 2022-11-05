Notification Settings

One injured after car flips onto roof in Newport crash

By Nick HumphreysNewportPublished:

A car ended up on its roof after crashing into a parked vehicle last night.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Chetwynd Aston, Newport, at around 9pm last night after the smash.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.09pm on Friday, November 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

"This incident involved a vehicle which collided with a stationery car and rolled over onto it's roof. No persons trapped. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

