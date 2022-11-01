Notification Settings

Newport councillor takes on main role in town's regeneration

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

A councillor says he is honoured to take on a lead role in helping a Shropshire town's regeneration.

Councillor Tim Nelson

Councillor Tim Nelson has been elected Chair of Newport Regeneration Partnership, which has positive relationship the likes of Telford and Wrekin Council, volunteers bodies and Harper Adams University.

Mr Nelson said: "It is a great responsibility to have been elected to lead the partnership. It gathers together more than 20 organisations as diverse as Newport Town Council, neighbouring parishes, the Chamber of Commerce, Civic Society and the Canal Trust.

"It is an example of Participatory democracy. The Partnership's mission is to deliver a buoyant economy for Newport and the rural area.

"It is a challenge for any 'volunteer' body to retain its relevance and credibility, and this Partnership is no different.

"I see a great future for the Regeneration Partnership in taking its own actions to improve the appearance of public realm in Newport, promote the bringing back into use of Newport's 'abandoned looking' buildings, and leading the Newport Cluster of Parish Councils.

"It's a great honour to take this role. I will need to work with the grain of experienced and long-serving members but doing nothing is not an option and actions peak louder than words."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

