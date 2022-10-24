Image released of new retirement scheme

A CGI Image of the new extra care scheme in Newport

The Newport scheme is being built off Station Road by The Wrekin Housing Group and developers Keon Homes, and is set to open in 2024.

The site, under Wrekin’s ShireLiving brand, will offer 70 modern apartments designed to make retirement life easier and more secure.

All of the apartments will be available for affordable rent and the development will also include an onsite café and landscaped gardens.

The group said that the onsite team would deliver care and support services and facilitate a vibrant social community.

Charlotte Prince, development manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Our new extra care scheme will bring huge benefits to Newport and its surrounding communities. This is an exciting new project that will help meet the growing demand for older people’s housing and create much-needed job opportunities for local people.

“Our ShireLiving brand has a strong track record when it comes to providing modern, secure and vibrant facilities that allow our tenants to enjoy a hassle-free retirement.

“Our Newport extra care scheme forms part of our ambitious £170m development programme, which will see us develop 1,400 new homes across Telford & Wrekin.”

Warren Bolton, Director of Keon Homes added: “This scheme is in a very convenient location, has great transport links and range of local amenities. By 2030 there will be over 100,000 people in Shropshire over the age of 65 and we will also see a rise of 86 per cent in people aged over 85.