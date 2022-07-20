Harper Adams University reflects on 'memorable' visit during Queen's Baton Relay

Baton Bearer for the Queen's Baton Relay, at Harper Adams University, Helen Bourton, of Newport

The baton visited the university as part of the latest leg of its Shropshire tour on Tuesday.

And Harper Adams University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Queen’s Baton to the Harper Adams campus as it makes its way to this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“With the Games just days away, there was a real sense of excitement – and I’d like to thank all the Batonbearers, their families, and the wider Queen’s Baton Relay team for visiting us.

“I'd also like to say a special thanks, too, to the police, council staff, and of course the Harper Adams University staff who made the event such a memorable occasion on what proved to be the hottest day of the year so far."

Spectators watch the Queen's Baton Relay at Harper Adams University

After being welcomed by crowds in Shrewsbury on Monday evening, it was the turn of Ironbridge, Telford, Newport and Lilleshall to turn out for the relay on Tuesday.

Helen Bourton, from Newport, was among the baton bearers at Harper Adams University.

Judith Frost, Gemma Elsmore and Kathy Ling, from Market Drayton also carried the baton.

Kathy, 78, has travelled across the UK and Europe – racing in marathons and competitions – and was nominated by her long-time friend Jon Atherton.

He highlighted her meaningful contribution to sport, as well as her willingness to take on a challenge.

Kathy spent 14 years working as a judo teacher in Bridgnorth after her husband John persuaded her to have a go – gradually working her way up to gain three black belts in the sport.

After retiring as a judo teacher, Kathy started running in May 2000 because she wanted to take part in the London Marathon, but was not given a place.

The same year, Kathy joined the Wrekin Road Runners group in Telford and is still with them.