CCTV action plan to combat anti-social behaviour at troubled park near Newport

Councillor Andrew Eade at the play area

Queen Elizabeth II Park on Wallshead Way, Church Aston has been targeted with a raft of problems including abusive language, graffiti and damage to trees and play equipment.

It led to police stepping up patrols after councillors and residents raised concerns. The behaviour also prompted councillor Andrew Eade, who represents Church Aston, to slam the 'unacceptable' acts, adding: "I have a clear message to such mindless thugs and that is to stay away from our park."

Now Church Aston Parish Council has reassured the community that vandalism and anti-social behaviour has in the park and, after meeting with police officers and residents, are set to introduce a fully-monitored CCTV system.

Parish council chairman, councillor Simon Stacy said: “We felt very strongly that we should act quickly to deter the appalling and threatening behaviour recently suffered by some residents and parents in our local play area.”

Councillor Eade added: “I have nothing but praise for the speedy and responsive partnership working between Church Aston Parish Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, who, along with myself, will collectively fund the £6,500 installation of a monitored security camera, linked to the police, who are also to step up patrols in the area.”

“After a very helpful meeting with police and local residents, I am very proud that the Parish Council has contributed towards this scheme which will help identify any offenders and give real time information to officers for them to act on. Such behaviour has no place in our local park and children’s play area.”

Newport councillor Peter Scott added: "Anti-social behaviour in that area has been going on for a few months now and it's affecting the people in Wallshead Way and Brookside Avenue.

"I'm really pleased the parish council are doing the right things and making sure, as much as they can, it's a safer place to be and the police are doing far more patrols too. Anti-social behaviour can be a problem for the town and it's a situation where residents really are in it together."