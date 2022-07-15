Restaurant boat plan to enhance Newport's cafe culture

A 'restaurant boat' is being considered for Newport

Newport Town Council has agreed to Councillor Tim Nelson's proposal to proceed with a feasibility study into the idea of a narrowboat being used as a hospitality establishment.

Permanently moored at the wharf adjacent to the Black Shed, in Water Lane, the cafe would be leased out and its community use retained outside hours for meetings and as a venue.

Councillor Nelson said: "Residents, due to their own lived experience of visiting other areas, have said 'I remember seeing a boat that was a cafe or restaurant'.

"They are quaint, it's different, something nice and whimsy.

"For a tourist and leisure destination like Newport, which is an eating, drinking and cafe culture power house, this is straight down the line of supporting what is already a success story."

Councillor Nelson added: "Dining in Newport is very popular. It's part of the prosperity of the town and a boat cafe would be complimentary to the existing things the town has to offer.

"We know cafes are popular here but they are dotted down the High Street.

"A lot of visitors start or end their journey in that canal area. How nice would it be if visitors could stop there to eat and drink?

"Narrowboats enhance the natural beauty of the canal but it also makes a statement that it's a waterway, a canal and part of our industrial heritage."

Now Councillor Nelson is looking further into the plan.

"Newport Town Council has agreed formally to proceed with a feasibility study to create a business plan with a view to installing a cafe boat," he said.

"I can approach third parties on behalf of the council and will engage with experts, understanding aspects such as the environmental impact and business side."