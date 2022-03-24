Parish council chair apologises for calling colleague 'Putin Scott'

Councillor Peter Scott

Councillor Bill Harper, chairman of Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council, made the comments during a discussion of the council on March 16.

Councillor Harper used the name in reference to Newport town and borough Councillor Peter Scott, describing him as 'Putin Scott' during the meeting.

Councillor Scott said he was "shocked and disappointed" to have had his name linked with the Russian leader, who has sparked international condemnation by launching an illegal invasion of Ukraine, killing thousands of innocent people.

The reference was made over Councillor Scott's desire for a review of the parish council boundaries – a review being pursued by Newport Town Council, of which Councillor Harper is also a member.

Councillor Harper said he had contacted Councillor Scott to apologise over the use of the name.

He said: "During a meeting last week I made an inappropriate but non-malicious comment about a colleague.

"In retrospect the comment was distasteful. I have a massive amount of respect for Councillor Scott. He has done a massive amount of work for Newport, no one can fault him and if I could wholly retract my comment I would."

Councillor Harper is expected to issue a public apology at the next full meeting of Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council.

Councillor Scott said: "I was shocked and disappointed to read that comment and I would expect a public apology but only because it was a public utterance at a public meeting – especially comparing me to a despot like Vladimir Putin. But I realise it was probably a tongue-in-cheek remark that has backfired."