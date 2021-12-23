Community helps fund new defibrillator at Newport gym

The Body Barn Gym in Newport have been raising money for a defibrillator. It has now been installed with help with Wrekin Housing Trust. Photographed are Danny Robb (left) and Neil Weston

A gym in Newport has benefited from the installation of a new defibrillator – thanks to funding from The Wrekin Housing Group.

The critical piece of medical equipment has been installed on the outside of The Body Barn’s premises on Moorfield Lane, Church Aston.

The Body Barn’s managing director Danny Robb was able to purchase the defibrillator following a successful bid to Wrekin’s Community Fund.

Defibrillators are vital to increase the chance of survival of someone suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. If a defibrillator is used within the first minute, the survival rate can be as high as 90 per cent.

Wrekin’s Community Fund was set up to support groups and projects in communities where it operates. The fund has benefited community groups, churches, schools, and charities.

Danny Robb, managing director at the Body Barn said: “We hope it never needs to be used, but we know this vital piece of equipment at The Body Barn could potentially be life-saving.

“This is a fantastic gesture from The Wrekin Housing Group. Defibrillators cost a lot of money and not every gym has one, but as far as I am concerned they are a must have.

"This important piece of medical equipment will not only benefit our members, but also the wider community too because it is accessible 24/7 by anyone.”

David Wells, executive director of operational services at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We know how important defibrillators are, so we were keen to support Danny and The Body Barn with this initiative.

“Having a defibrillator available in an emergency can be life-saving, especially in more rural areas where it may take emergency services longer to arrive.

"We do all we can to support our customers and the communities we operate. We’re pleased to be able to help provide our customers and those living in the wider community with such a vital piece of life-saving equipment.”