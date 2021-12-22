Spectacle of Christmas in Newport

L-R: Paul Naylor, owner of design and layout company Media & You, Niamh Kelly from The HR Department Shropshire, Jude Paton Vice Chair for Newport Chamber of Commerce

The annual Christmas competition for best dressed window has seen the majority of Newport’s independent businesses decorate their frontages with a festive theme.

Karen Woodcock from All About Newport was on hand to assist the two impartial judges – Niamh Kelly from The HR Department Shropshire and former Newport resident Paul Naylor, owner of design and layout company Media & You.

With a welcome from Jude Paton, vice chair for Newport Chamber of Commerce and owner of Hey Jude’s music shop, Niamh and Paul inspected the colourful entrants, before deliberating over a coffee at BOD on the High Street.

There were three categories. The best window belonging to a business with a membership of the town’s Chamber of Commerce was judged to be Duignan Phelps Optometrists based on St Mary’s Street, with Henshalls, Wok and Roll plus Evenett & Bishop Opticians being highly commended.

Of the non-Chamber businesses, Sally’s Flowers, Mane Hair Salon and Objects & Stuff were all highly commended in the vote, with Evans & Tranter Funeral Directors named the winner.

Reenie and Rupert was voted best charity shop for its display, with Oxfam and Sue Ryder being highly commended.

The overall winner for best window, Christmas 2021, was Duignan Phelps Optometrists.

“Businesses of Newport have made a real effort with their festive windows,” said Niamh. “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to judge this competition.”

“We were impressed by the standard throughout,” added Paul. “Ultimately, the creativity of the display at Duignan Phelps, where spectacle frames had been imaginatively decorated as snowmen – complete with earmuffs, scarves and hats – was judged to be the best use of space and something that would amuse all ages.”

Patrick Beech Newport Chamber of Commerce Chairman said: “All the window displays were amazing, the effort the businesses had gone to after the uncertain year we have all experienced was inspiring.