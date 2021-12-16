Newport's High Street thriving despite new work from home advice

Newport High Street in 2020 after people were told to stay indoors during the Covid 19 outbreak

Chair of the Newport Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Beech, said the town has kept going despite lockdowns, restrictions and working from home.

It comes as the latest Government advice is issued for businesses to allow employees to work from home amid Omicron warnings.

"This year Newport has tried, it really has," he said. "The last two years we have been closed up really, especially last Christmas, so it was hard.

"However we have kept the shops open and they are still going. New shops have opened, others have moved premises. I think it is a thriving and successful high street we have here."

Just this week a new business has opened in Newport.

Councillor Lyn Fowler, current Newport mayor, was delighted to open the latest new shop to town.

Situated at Salters Court, Parker and Penelope aims to provide for those who like to browse through items from the past, as well as individualistic new products for those with an eye for the unusual.

Mr Beech added: "Newport has such an array of high street shops and individual units that you can't work from home here really.

"It's difficult because for those sort of businesses you have to see people – it's that personal touch. The Government has encouraged people to work from home where possible, so we will have to see how that goes.

"We have not done too badly here in Newport really. We are a resilient town full of lots of independent shops which need that personal touch."

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has said the Government’s new ‘work from home’ announcement will come at a huge cost to many local businesses.

Chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “This is a crucial time of year for many public-facing businesses, particularly those on our high streets relying on healthy Christmas trade.

“The announcement that staff should once again work from home ‘where they can’ will come at a huge cost to all those which rely on footfall in Shropshire’s town centres.

“As a result of last year’s lockdowns, many firms now have well-established remote or hybrid working practices which will provide some resilience, but there will be many more that will be badly affected.