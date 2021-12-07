Newport postbox promises replies from Santa Claus this Christmas

Newport Rotary Lite post elves Mike and Janet Atherton with Santa's postbox and A Box Of Goodness's Amy Ford

Newport Rotary Lite have created a special postbox in A Box Of Goodness in the High Sreet in Newport. The postbox will be there until December 20 for people to post their letters to Santa.

Newport Rotary Lite post elf Mike Atherton, said: “When Santa let us have one of special postboxes last year we literally had dozens of letters from children from the Newport area – it took him and the elves quite a lot of work to get them all sorted, and replies done in time for Christmas.

"But the reaction from the town was lovely so he’s kindly let us borrow his postbox again.

“The nice people at A Box Of Goodness have let us put it in their shop again – it’s in a good position in the High St, and they put it in a prominent position in the shop for us.”

The Rotary have set up the project to allow children in Newport to write to Santa – and get a reply.

“It’s one of those things that children really like," Mike added. "They get to write a letter to Santa which is fun for them, they can pop it in the postbox, and a few days later they get their own reply from Santa.

"He does get quite busy at this time of the year in between appearing on his sleigh and all the letters, but he will write back to them.

“For Newport Rotary Lite it’s a way of us saying “thank you” to the lovely people of Newport and the villages – they support us so well when we ask for help, so a nice free activity for the kids seems a good way of paying back.

“To write to Santa all you have to do is write a letter, make sure an adult’s address and phone number is on there, and make sure the child’s first name is on there too. Santa and his elves will read all the letters and reply to each one.”