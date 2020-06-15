Harper Adams is top of class among new universities

Harper Adams University is joint-41st in the guide, which was published last week. It means the university near Newport is the highest-ranked post-1992 university.

It is also the third highest performing university in the West Midlands and the highest placed of the 17 GuildHE small or specialist higher education providers ranked in the guide.

Vice-chancellor Dr David Llewellyn said: “We are pleased to have maintained our leading ‘modern university’ position in the Complete University Guide for 2021.

“Recent events have demonstrated the importance of the subjects we offer, with our graduates playing a vital role in supplying the nation’s food and developing technologies in support of that effort, managing our land and natural resources and maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

“The industries and professions that we support will want to secure the next generation of talent to help with these objectives, and we will continue to work hard to provide a leading educational experience, supported by outstanding facilities, for students who will join us in the years to come.”

The data behind the league table shows Harper Adams University ranked 1st in the 130-institution strong league table for facilities spend.

Increased student satisfaction saw Harper Adams climb five places for this measure and further rises of one and four places were achieved for research quality and research intensity respectively.

Harper Adams remains in the top 10 for Agriculture and Forestry higher education, and the second-highest ranked specialist university in this subject table, behind the Royal Veterinary College.

In the Business and Management studies subject table, Harper Adams climbed again to 35th out of 123 providers.

Mechanical Engineering also saw a modest rise for Harper Adams, with a 25 place leap in student satisfaction.

The university will hold a virtual open day this Thursday. Visit harper.ac.uk/open to learn more.