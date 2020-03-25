'Sad and worrying time': Newport mayor's warning about 'vital' coronavirus rules

Councillor Peter Scott urged everybody in the community to pull together, and stressed it was of the utmost importance that government guidelines are followed.

As of Monday, people have been ordered to stay at home except in very specific cases. They are allowed to go out if shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, to provide medical services, or going to work if it is absolutely vital and the job can’t be done from home.

Councillor Scott said: “I feel it is vital now that everyone observes the lockdown rules and no one takes any unnecessary risks. For the lockdown to work we must all pull together and comply with the advice we have been given by the Government.

“It has been heart warming to see the way so many volunteers have been assisting the elderly and those in need around the Newport area.

“It is a sad and worrying time for those in work and the self-employed. My thoughts are with them all.

“The Newport Food Bank can still help with deliveries for those in a genuine need and they are observing all of the health protocols. There are a lot of offers to help on social media and if anyone is in a real need they can contact the town council on 01952 814338, or via the website, and one of our councillors will respond.”

Councillor Scott said that cancelling events were upsetting but said a celebration would be in order as soon as life returns to normal.

“We are all in this together,” he said. “Newport has already shown what a caring community it has. I would like to thank all those people who have gone above and beyond their normal duties to keep others safe and well. We must continue doing all the right things until lockdown is relaxed.

“I look forward to a time in the not-too-distant future when we can all celebrate a return to a normal life. Let’s look forward to party time.”

As well as the closure of parks, public toilets and leisure centres, a number of events have been cancelled due to coronavirus. The Charter Fair and Newport Carnival were among the first to be postponed, and now the St George’s Day event and mayor’s barn dance have been cancelled. The popular Lilleshall Monumental run, scheduled for April 19, has also been cancelled.