Changes to Newport car park branded a success

Councillor Thomas Janke said he was delighted with the feedback he had received since the changes were made at Stafford Street Car Park.

A short stay section of the car park was launched in late November. Motorists now need to get a free ticket if they park in that area.

Newport Town Council hoped the changes would increase turnover on the normally packed car park, and as a result increase footfall in the town's High Street.

Councillor Janke, the town council's community safety chairman, said so far the scheme had been a success.

"I am delighted with the feedback from residents so far," Councillor Janke said. "I have had many people tell me that there is always availability on the new short stay parking bays meaning residents and visitors alike are finding parking with greater ease.

"If this is the pattern of things to come, then it is great news for Newport and testament to this council's actions in helping to tackle the problems related to parking."

His comments come just weeks before Telford & Wrekin Council take on parking enforcement across the borough.

From January 31, powers will transfer from West Mercia Police to the council and its enforcement officers will be able to issue warnings and fines to those who park illegally.

Councillor Peter Scott, mayor of Newport, said the changes were good news.

"There will be council wardens looking after parking on yellow lines, disabled spaces, loading bays, on street parking and school zones," Councillor Scott said. "Not all issues will be dealt with and some will stay in the power of the police.

"It should mean a lot more enforcement for us in Newport. It won't apply to private car parks like Waitrose or Baddeley Court.

"Please make sure you stick to the rules and there shouldn't be a problem for any of us."

Earlier this week the Minister for Transport confirmed that Telford & Wrekin Council would be taking on parking powers from January 31.

After more than a year of planning and consultation, the plans for the council to take over powers from West Mercia Police were officially confirmed by the government.

The council says there will be no ticketing targets and enforcement officers will not receive bonuses for the amount of tickets they issue.