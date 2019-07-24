Newport volunteer patient transport service given award

It serves the town and the surrounding villages by helping housebound residents to get lifts to their GP and hospital.

Among those to be awarded a medal was Eunice Blackmore, 89, who has served for more than 40 years.

Mrs Blackmore, of Newport, says: "I was astounded to be presented with a long service medal. You don't do it for a medal, you don't think about it. You do because you enjoy serving others.

"I have been poorly, but yesterday I went to the helpline meeting and it was a lovely surprise."

In addition to helping to match patients with drivers, she volunteers at the help desk at the Princess Royal Hospital once a week and is the pianist at Sambrook Village Hall.

Mrs Blackmore spent many years volunteering in Devon before moving to Shropshire 20 years ago.

Medals were presented by Royal Voluntary Service regional manager Abigail Hurrell who also read citations to the members. Eight were presented with five-year medals and five were presented with 10-year medals at the ceremony held at Newport Cottage Care, in Upper Bar.

The helpline volunteers work from home, but hold meetings at the centre which supports the service by operating the telephone switch.

The helpline is open from 9am to 1pm on week days.

Co-ordinator Diana Wright says the service was urgently in need of more drivers and booking volunteers to ensure the vital service stays on the road.

"We provide transport to medical appointments, doctors and dentists for people in Newport and nearby villages.

"We do get requests from people in Telford itself, but unfortunately we don't have enough volunteers to expand the service," Mrs Wright says.

For more details contact the service on 01952 820599.