All hands to pumps to keep navy club afloat

Newport Royal Naval Association Club has met for over 30 years in a building at Bellmans Yard which is being sold by the owners, leaving the club only a short time to raise enough to buy it.

"I have tried to keep everybody positive," said chairman Peter Bunting.

"The whole thing is not to feel negative and make sure we are totally committed and totally positive towards the outcome. I don't really have any doubts at all that we will get the job done. There are too many people in the local vicinity who have come up to me and said: 'Don't worry, you are not going to lose the club.'"

He said the club at Newport had formed in 1978.

"We moved around various pubs, and the club building became available in 1985."

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise the money, and Newport's town council has pledged a £10,000 grant.

"My greatest desire is to see the whole thing settled with a firm future for the club and its members – and it isn't only members now, but members in the future.

"We have attracted quite a lot of new members and new faces to the club even in the past few months."

Advertising

Mr Bunting said the lease ran to October 2022.

He said the club had not officially been put on the market – "They're waiting for us to come back with an offer."

He added: "Under the terms of our lease we are responsible for all the repairs and maintenance of the building, inside and out. We have made many improvements over the years and kept the building in good order.

"We fitted new windows, a new boiler, a new kitchen, new blinds at the windows, fitted new fire doors and recently began decorating inside.

Advertising

"So we need help. It’s a big mountain for us to climb, but we have to try our hardest to buy the premises. Newport Royal Naval Association Club is a piece of living history, but we also move with the times and have so much to offer in the future."

The JustGiving crowdfunding page had been launched by Kristian O'Grady and other students from Harper Adams University.

"They are a great bunch of youngsters who are supporting us in many way," Mr Bunting said. "The justgiving page is generating a lot of interest and the donations have already started. We will have a special fundraising bank account open shortly for donations.

"The committee at the club are all volunteers and are planning numerous fundraising activities for people to support us to reach our goal. These include music nights, an Elvis tribute night, and a hypnotist. We are also launching a raffle.

"The Newport Navy club is far too valuable asset for Newport to lose. We are appealing to people to help us to keep the club for the town, for its members, and for the community who use our club on a regular basis. "