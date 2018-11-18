Advertising
Fire crews tackle blazing shed in Newport street
People were urged to keep their windows and doors shut as firefighters tackled a blazing shed in Newport.
Crews from Newport, Telford and Wellington were called out to the fire at about 5.50.pm on Saturday. Operations and fire investigation officers were in attendance.
Drivers in the area were urged to find alternative routes.
The fire involved a wooden shed measuring 5m x 6m. Crews used four breathing apparatus and four hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was put out by 8pm.
