Vehicle his bollard and fence as it leaves road in Telford crash

A vehicle hit a bollard and a fence as it left the road in a crash early this morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene
The one-vehicle collision happened in Parkway, Madeley, Telford shortly after 7am. Nobody was trapped inside, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A spokesman said: "At 7.18am on Sunday, July 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one vehicle which has left roadway and come to rest on a concrete bollard and fence.

"Vehicle made safe by fire service personnel. No persons trapped."

Two fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central station and the police were also at the scene.

