Vehicle his bollard and fence as it leaves road in Telford crash

Two fire crews were sent to the scene

The one-vehicle collision happened in Parkway, Madeley, Telford shortly after 7am. Nobody was trapped inside, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A spokesman said: "At 7.18am on Sunday, July 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one vehicle which has left roadway and come to rest on a concrete bollard and fence.

"Vehicle made safe by fire service personnel. No persons trapped."